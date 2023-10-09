Alfred Nobel Open Business School, MBA in Cyber Security

Indice degli argomenti
Alfred Nobel Open Business School, Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Cyber Security
Descrizione
Master in Inglese – Organized by Alfred Nobel Open Business School Switzerland in partnership with Collegium Humanum Warsaw Management University. Campus is placed in Switzerland but training is in distance learning mode.
MBAs are designed for senior executives, members of the statutory bodies of commercial law companies and the state treasury, directors of commercial companies, managers, or those who want to hold managerial positions, in order to make the best use of their knowledge and skills in various business areas.
Cybersecurity is an interdisciplinary MBA postgraduate program, combining specialist knowledge in cyberspace security with universal managerial knowledge.
Speciale corsi e master cyber security
Students will gain gain knowledge in the field of building secure ICT systems as well as preventing, detecting, and mitigating cyber attacks, the number of which is constantly growing. The studies allow to become familiar with various techniques, processes and practices used to protect information networks, devices, programs, and data from attacks, damage, or unauthorized access.
Training is provided online with lectures, videos, and consultant assistance. The course ends with the submission of a thesis and its defense.
Inizio
Two semesters duration– didattica in Distance Learning
Costo
4000€
Programma
Cybersecurity risks
Network vulnerabilities
Impact of cybersecurity
Cybersecurity management
Cybersecurity strategies
Network security improvements
Training in network security
Computing Research Methods
Sito
https://www.onlinestudies.com/institutions/anobs/master-of-business-administration-mba-in-cybersecurity
Contatti@RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA
La tua opinione è importante per noi!