Alfred Nobel Open Business School, MBA in Cyber Security

Alfred Nobel Open Business School, Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Cyber Security

Descrizione

Master in Inglese – Organized by Alfred Nobel Open Business School Switzerland in partnership with Collegium Humanum Warsaw Management University. Campus is placed in Switzerland but training is in distance learning mode.

MBAs are designed for senior executives, members of the statutory bodies of commercial law companies and the state treasury, directors of commercial companies, managers, or those who want to hold managerial positions, in order to make the best use of their knowledge and skills in various business areas.

Cybersecurity is an interdisciplinary MBA postgraduate program, combining specialist knowledge in cyberspace security with universal managerial knowledge.

Students will gain gain knowledge in the field of building secure ICT systems as well as preventing, detecting, and mitigating cyber attacks, the number of which is constantly growing. The studies allow to become familiar with various techniques, processes and practices used to protect information networks, devices, programs, and data from attacks, damage, or unauthorized access.

Training is provided online with lectures, videos, and consultant assistance. The course ends with the submission of a thesis and its defense.

Inizio

Two semesters duration– didattica in Distance Learning

Costo

4000€

Programma

Cybersecurity risks

Network vulnerabilities

Impact of cybersecurity

Cybersecurity management

Cybersecurity strategies

Network security improvements

Training in network security

Computing Research Methods

Sito

https://www.onlinestudies.com/institutions/anobs/master-of-business-administration-mba-in-cybersecurity

Contatti

On line module

