Solvay Lifelong Learning, l’Executive master in cyber security management

Solvay Lifelong Learning, Executive Master in Cybersecurity Management

Descrizione

Master in English organized by Solvay Brussels School of Economics & Management is a Faculty of the Université libre de Bruxelles established in 1903. the Executive Master in Cybersecurity Management addresses essential domains of knowledge, as well as fundamental challenges in order to protect organisations from cyber threats.

This programme is intended for professionals requiring managerial and practical knowledge of the six domains representing the pillars of cybersecurity activities and management practices. In fact admission criteria requires: at least 5 years as a digital or cybersecurity manager, to be actively involved in digital or cybersecurity activities and decision-making.

Master is accessible across Europe thanks to a hybrid education model: fundamentals by self-learning through recommended readings and videos; on-site case study activities with peers from various locations; on-site lectures from leading experts. Several companies are sponsors of theMaster and offer lecturer for the training.

Inizio

March 2024. Annual Duration: from March 2024 to February 2025

Costo

Informatin on costs are not available on the site but can be asked (see contacts down this form)

Organizzatore

Academic Director s: Georges Ataya SBS-EM Professor at Solvay Brussels School and Vice-President of the Cybersecurity Coalition and Frédéric Roos, SBS-EM, Academic Programme Manager

Programma

The executive master addresses the following six domains of knowledge that are essential for Cybersecurity and Information Security Leaders:

1. Information Security Leadership (March to April 2024) 2. Security Controls (May to June 2024) 3. Security Architecture (September to October 2024) 4. Security Operations (November to December 2024) 5. Cybersecurity Battleground (January to February 2025) 6. General Management (Spread over the year)

Sito

https://exed.solvay.edu/fr/11-program/1165-executive-master-in-cybersecurity-management

Contatti

To access brochure it is necessary to fill in the on line module or contact Programme Manager Alina Kobal, +32 (0)2 894 13 31

alina.kobal@solvay.edu

