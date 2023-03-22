Università di Padova, Master degreee in cybersecurity

Descrizione

Master language is English and it is required at least level B2 for reading and listening.

The Cybersecurity Master’s degree is rooted in the classical framework of Computer Science and Information Engineering. It is important that anyone working in Security field has the knowledge and expertise needed to protect people from cyber-attacks.

Upon graduation, students will be able to develop new approaches and methods aimed at protecting IT systems and critical infrastructures. The program focuses on both theoretical and practical aspects of cybersecurity, to meet the growing needs of society.

Inizio

2 years duration. Now the call is open for 2023/2024 new cicle.

Costo

See specific section and fee distinguished by categorization of the student’s type and depending on type of programme toopic

Organizzatore

President of Course of Study is Mauro Conti

Materie

See complete course track for each year at Didattica master plan

Sito

https://cybersecurity.math.unipd.it/

Contatti

cybersecurity@math.unipd.it o scienze@unipd.it

