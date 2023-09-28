Harwardx, il master per gestire i rischi cyber nell’era dell’informazione

Harwardx, Cyber Security: Managing Risk in the Information Age

Descrizione

This online short course from Harvard’s VPAL and HarvardX is delivered in collaboration with online education provider, GetSmarter (American Entity). Course has been designed to provide: the ability to draft, strategize and develop a cyber risk mitigation strategy, including the appropriate legal and compliance steps that need to be taken when responding to cyberattacks and reporting cyberattacks to law enforcement; An in-depth understanding of the different types of cyberattacks, the business systems that are most at risk, and the importance of an organization-wide approach to cybersecurity.

The complete brochure of the course is available by filling the on line form.

Inizio

Duration 8 weeks, excluding orientation, 8–11 hours per week entirely online.

Costo

Costs and start date are provided upon completion of the on line module.

Organizzatore

Eric Rosenbach Course Convener, Co-Director, Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs, Harvard Kennedy School- ric Rosenbach is the director of the Defending Digital Democracy Project, and co-director of the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at Harvard Kennedy School. He previously served as the Chief of Staff to US Secretary of Defense Ash Carter, and held the position of Assistant Secretary of Defense. He was the Chief Security Officer for Tiscali, the largest pan-European internet service provider, and is a former US Army Intelligence Officer.

Programma

Module 1: Cybersecurity risk is business risk

Module 2: Identifying the threats to an organization

Module 3: Identifying important business systems and assets

Module 4: The crucial role of leadership in managing cyber risk

Module 5: Understanding your technology

Module 6: Cyber risk and the law

Module 7: Incident response and accountability

Module 8: Designing and implementing a mitigation strategy

Sito

https://harvardx-onlinecourses.getsmarter.com/presentations/lp/harvard-cybersecurity-online-short-course/

Contatti

Dal sito mediante compilazione del modulo on line o inviando mail a harvardvpal@getsmarter.com | +1 617 682 7555.

