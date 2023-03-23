Il Master in Cybersecurity di EIT Digital

Master EIT Digital: Cyber Security (CSE)



The interdisciplinary master’s programme is designed to give a general overview of the role that cybersecurity plays in creating a safe and inclusive digital society. It also equips you with practical skills in, blockchain technologies, crypto currencies, ethical hacking, and quantum cryptography.

This comprehensive approach to cybersecurity ensures that you are well-positioned to secure such roles as: Cybersecurity consultant, Security analyst, Information security architect, Cybersecurity specialist, Computer forensics expert, Privacy-by-design consultant, Security auditor.

To enhance learning, the programme also includes an opportunity to get real-world experience working in some of Europe’s leading coworking centres and innovation incubators. This is a one-of-a-kind chance to apply your new skills and knowledge towards solving actual cybersecurity challenges.

Preferred applicant come from studies in Computer Science, Information Systems, Mathematics, Electrical Engineering.

All our programmes are taught in English (TOEFL or IELTS level verified at admission phase) (details at the web page).

At the latest on 11 April 2023, 18:00 CEST for the second Master period. Inizio 1st period 14 November 2022 – 6 February 2023. Secondo Period 8 February 2023 – 11 April 2023

Students study one year at an ‘entry’ university and one year at an ‘exit’ university, both of which are located at an EIT Digital hot spot.

The first year is similar at all entry points, with a focus on basic courses that lay the foundation for the chosen technical programme. Students are also introduced to business and management during this first year.

During the second semester, a design project is combined with business development exercises to demonstrate how technology can be transformed into a successful business. Students are also taught how to prepare and present a convincing business plan. Students have the option to take elective courses. In between the first year and the second year, our summer school programme addresses business opportunities within a socially relevant theme.

The second year offers a specialisation and a graduation project. The graduation project includes an internship at a company or a research institute and cumulates with a Master thesis having a strong innovation and entrepreneurship dimension.

Graduates receive degrees from the two universities and a certificate awarded by the European Institute of Innovation and Technology.

https://masterschool.eitdigital.eu/cyber-security

È possibile inviare domande dal modulo on line del sito di EIT DIGITAL

