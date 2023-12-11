Il master della CQURE Academy per muoversi nel labirinto della cyber security

Cybersecurity Master Annual Program 2023

Descrizione

Cyber security is a complex maze and is developing rapidly. It is designed as a continuous learning program that will allow to learn latest developments in this ever-changing industry. Each month, a new dimension of cyber security is explored.

In the cybersecurity industry theoreticians are appreciated, but on the battlefield those who make the difference are defenders with a lot of practical experience. Experts need to deal and effectively support companies in the fight against criminals.

The CQURE Academy is located in Zurich but presents itself as a digital university that offers study paths that can be used entirely online and are particularly suitable for those who work and need to use it remotely and according to their access times.

In fact, both live and interactive sessions are available, as well as sessions that can be used through separate modules for greater flexibility of use. Even homework is assigned according to the study profile defined for one’s own path.

Inizio

Registration still open – Annual duration – online training courses

Costo

5600€

Organizzatore

Paula Januszkiewicz, founder and Ceo of CQURE. The site lists all the teachers of the course providing the biography of each one to clearly highlight the experience and quality of the trainers.

Programma

13 modules available plus 12 x 8-hour workshops. Topics are:Securing Windows platforms, System forensics, Pentesting web applications, Hardening Active Directory infrastructure, Implementing privileged access workstations, Implementing secure Azure Active Directory, Understanding malware analysis, Mastering authentication in .NET, Configuring application whitelisting, Empowering the Powershell, Mastering monitoring operations and threat intelligence, Securing SQL server. To go in deep visit the site. Each module is supplemented by “Small Exam”.

Sito

https://cqureacademy.com/cyber-security-training/cybersecurity-master-annual-program-2023

Contatti

For more info on line form o scrivere a: trainings@cqureacademy.com or. info@cqureacademy.com

