The WTO, the World Bank, Risk, Digitalisation, a Secure Digital ecosystem, and more - Cyber Security 360

In this “Secure in Mind” podcast episode, we welcome John W.H. Denton, the Secretary-General of the International Chamber of Commerce, for a second time on the show.

A former diplomat and member of the Australian Federal Government’s Strategic Advisory Board on the implementation of emerging policy issues, John Denton now resides in France, heading the International Chamber of Commerce on all matters of Trade, Commerce, Economic, and International Development, Business and Trade Disputes.

John also sits on the Board of the UN Global Impact and is Chair Emeritus at the Business Council of Australia’s Global Engagement Task Force. To reinforce the strong ties between business and governance, he founded the B20, the business movement associated with the G20.

John W.H. Denton, Secretary-General of the International Chamber of Commerce.

The International Chamber of Commerce

John and I sat down and discussed the WTO, the World Bank, Risk, Digitalisation, a Secure Digital ecosystem, and more. An informative travel through time to the genesis of an institution then back to the present day. A construct that was once fit for purpose is perhaps waning in a world of interconnectivity, and therein lies one (of many) of the issues we as global citizens face. How do we ensure institutions built to serve a peaceful, prosperous, secure reality keep up with the exponential rate of change in a technologically-driven world. How, indeed, can we ensure heightened security – physical, health, cyber, etc. – when such institutions are unable to restructure, or the consensus amongst stakeholders doesn’t even allow for conversations of ‘change’?

I loved speaking with John in this episode, and I’m sure you’ll enjoy listening to it as well.

The Secure in Mind Project

There is a longstanding and distinct disconnect between the way information is packaged and presented to the public and the effectiveness of this presentation in terms of generating informed, considered debate.

If we can take complex, important topics and present them, as best we can, in a manner that can interest people from outside the specialty, then we have surpassed our expectations.

