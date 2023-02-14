Polimi: International Master in Cybersecurity Management

International Master in Cybersecurity Management

Descrizione

Our world is going through a time of enormous flux, so why not take advantage of it? Our ever-growing digitalisation of activities and hyper-connected systems means that cybersecurity is becoming more and more relevant in all organisations.

This spread of ICT has dramatically increased different security risks, like loss of confidentiality, data integrity and data availability. Of course, this can potentially have a huge financial impact, sometimes putting the survival of the organisation itself at risk.

With this Master, we get you ready for a leadership role that strengthens organisations by understanding cybersecurity risks, their possible impact on the business, as well as possible countermeasures. We also include important details about governance, compliance, and regulatory issues.

Through experiential learning, case study analysis, and information about leading security technologies taught by expert faculty members, you’ll build key management skills for modern corporate cybersecurity planning.

Four international Master programmes come under the heading of Digital Transformation:

International Master in Digital Innovation and New Business Design

International Master in Cybersecurity Management

International Master in Smart Operations and Industry 4.0

International Master in E-Commerce and Sales Management

The above courses comprise modules of a collective-interest nature, during which students will together study topics relevant to the overall theme; after this they diverge, each offering modules specific to the relevant subject area.

Inizio

Iscrizioni in corso-vedi sito del Master. Durata 12 mesi – inizio ottobre 2023 – modalità erogazione: in presenza

Costo

Tuition Fee; € 18500 (Individual); € 9500 (POLIMI MSc Alumni)

Organizzatore

Politecnico di Milano in collaborazione con BIP, Seta, PWC, Accenture, Intesa (IBM)

Sito

https://www.gsom.polimi.it/en/course/international-master-cybersecurity-management/

Contatti

INTERNATIONAL MASTERS OFFICE – Tel: +39 02 2399 2820 – Email: infomasters@gsom.polimi.it

